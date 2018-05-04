U of Akron Woman Competing in Ironman Triathlon in Full Firefighter Gear

Diana Woolf will be a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning.

Akron, OH – April 24, 2018 – We are all familiar with the term post-traumatic stress disorder, though we often associate it with the effects of war and violence. It’s easy to forget that our hometown heroes encounter tragedy every day, and sometimes they also need our support.

Diana Woolf, a resident of Streetsboro, part-time Highland Hills firefighter and full-time safety officer at the University of Akron’s (UA) College of Polymer Science and Polymer Engineering, is fighting PTSD on the home front, and she is using an unusual tactic to bring attention to the cause.

“I will be the first woman in the world to do an Ironman and Half Ironman in full firefighter gear,” says Woolf.

An Ironman race is a triathlon consisting of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike and a 26.2 mile marathon. Woolf completed a Half Ironman in Haines City, Florida earlier this month, and is now training six days a week either in Aurora or the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to ready herself for full triathlons this summer and fall.

Woolf plans to run the marathon portion of the races wearing turnout gear (pants, jacket, helmet, and tank). For Woolf, the 37 pounds of gear symbolizes the weight of PTSD that many firefighters carry with them, but for which very few seek help.

“There are more firefighters killing themselves than dying in the line of duty. It’s very difficult to see what we see,” Woolf says. “They’re just now connecting it to the PTSD. That’s why I’m doing this: so the world knows that you can say it. Here I am saying, ‘I have PTSD, but I’m still strong enough to do an Ironman.’ You’re not weak.”

Woolf hopes to raise $25,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support Life Safety Initiative #13 for Psychological Support. The initiative aims to help firefighters recognize the symptoms of PTSD and gain access to resources for job-related PTSD management. Her charity, Rescue4PTSD, can be found at www.rescue4ptsd.com.

Woolf is committed to safety, having spent decades as a firefighter and years as a UA safety officer. Her work with the university includes the implementation of UA’s Chemical Hygiene Plan and safety training for students and faculty.