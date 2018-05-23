Unbelievable Decision by a Bakery

In this July 10, 2015 photo, Ernie Rosales holds his summa cum laude medal from Azusa Pacific University at his home in Temecula, Calif. "You reach a certain level in the corporate world you cannot go above without a bachelors or master's," explained Rosales. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

A Bakery Won’t Put “Summa Cum Laude” on a Graduation Cake Because They Think It’s Profanity

The world is not very smart.

A woman named Cara Koscinski from Charleston, South Carolina was throwing a graduation party for her son Jacob on Saturday, so she ordered a cake from a Publix grocery store.

And her son was graduating summa cum laude, so she wanted the cake to say, quote, “Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude. Class of 2018.”

Except the Publix website wouldn’t let her put that on a cake. Why? Because their filters thought it was PROFANITY. Yes, it confused the middle word in “summa cum laude” with . . . well . . . you know.

Cara put a message in the special instructions part of the form on the website explaining what the term really means, and even sent a link to a website explaining the Latin . . . but it didn’t matter.

When she got the cake, it said “Summa [dash dash dash] Laude.” And then she had to explain to everyone at the party WHY it was censored . . . and she says her son was humiliated.

Publix apologized and offered to pay for the cake.