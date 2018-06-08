Unbelievable Stats about Suicide

Jill Taylor, of Hamilton, Ohio, who lost her father Gary B. Shepherd taking his own life in 2011, writes on a message board decorated with notes for loved ones during an Out of the Darkness Walk event organized by the Cincinnati Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Sawyer Point park, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati. Hundreds of supporters gathered to draw attention to and raise funds for the prevention of suicide that ranks as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States overall according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

While news of designer Kate Spade taking her own life is still so fresh, and Friday’s report of popular CNN Host/Author/Chef Anthony Bourdain taking his own life, health experts say it’s the tip of a very silent iceberg – the CDC says suicide is on the rise. Even spiking.

The CDC says suicides have spiked by more than 30% in certain areas of the country from 1999 to 2016. And get this – more than half of the people who committed suicide in 2015 hadn’t even been diagnosed with any form of mental illness. While there was a steady increase in rates among all age groups, the biggest jump occurred for people between the ages of 45 and 64.

Almost 45 thousand people committed suicide in 2016, moving into one of the three leading causes of death in America with Alzheimer’s and drug overdoses.

Montana had the highest suicide rate at about 29 per every 100 thousand people each year, while DC had the lowest at about seven per every 100 thousand people each year.

If you’re struggling and need someone to talk to, please don’t wait. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK. That’s 1-800-273-8255

Source: CDC