Uncle Drew
By Gary Rivers
|
Jul 1, 2018 @ 10:34 PM
Mondays at the Movies

Rating: PG-13 (for suggestive material, language and brief nudity)

Stars: Kyrie Irving, Shaq, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie…

I’m not sure if it’s a movie or a product placement commercial for sneakers and a favorite brand of soft drink — you know..the one that started this whole phenomenon.?

But, it works.  Uncle Drew is a nice counter-punch to the season’s big-name-blockbuster super-hero movies we’ve been subjected to this summer.  Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

And it does use an old tried-and-true formula….that we keep going back to….

You know..the ol’ Geriatics come out of retirement for one last score…..  And in this incarnation…they aren’t robbing a bank…there’s taking on the 20-somethings in a street battle on the basketball court.

Does it come down to the final shot?  Of course it……ohhh..I better not give it away…

So, why do I like it?  Kyrie actually has some good screen presence…and Shaq? Well, he actually looks like he’s acting in this one… They all give fine performances, imo.

And, there’s a positive message about teamwork….and friendship….

And there are some serious laugh-out-loud moments…

We need it today, Cleveland…

I give it 3 out of 5 stars..

