Unique Donation to the PFHOF

A pro football hall of famer has made a unique donation to the hall. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly donated a chopper yesterday — a 2008 custom motorcycle created and designed by Kneivel Custom Cycles. It has a Jim Kelly logo on it and is autographed by the Kneival family. In a press release the hall of fame said Kelly rode the motocycle frequently at Bills’ rallies and with his teammates.

The chopper is not the first artifact from the career and life of Kelly that has found its way to Canton. The following items from Kelly are either exhibited or preserved in the Hall of Fame’s Ralph Wilson, Jr. Pro Football Research & Preservation Center and archives: