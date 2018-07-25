Unique Donation to the PFHOF

A pro football hall of famer has made a unique donation to the hall. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly donated a chopper yesterday — a 2008 custom motorcycle created and designed by Kneivel Custom Cycles. It has a Jim Kelly logo on it and is autographed by the Kneival family. In a press release the hall of fame said Kelly rode the motocycle frequently at Bills’ rallies and with his teammates.
The chopper is not the first artifact from the career and life of Kelly that has found its way to Canton. The following items from Kelly are either exhibited or preserved in the Hall of Fame’s Ralph Wilson, Jr. Pro Football Research & Preservation Center and archives:
- Buffalo Bills jersey worn by Kelly during the 1993 season when the Bills won the AFC East Championship.
- Kelly’s Buffalo Bills game worn helmet, circa 1994.
- Game ball awarded to Jim Kelly after the 1990 AFC Championship Game victory that earned the Bills’ their first Super Bowl berth. Also in the Hall’s collection is Kelly’s game plan and playbook from the game.
- United States Football League (USFL) game ball football that was awarded to Kelly of the Houston Gamblers for his performance in the 1984 season.
- Kelly’s Buffalo Bills game plan and itinerary for Super Bowl XXVIII.
- Kelly’s Houston Gamblers (USFL) jersey from 1984.
- Kelly’s Houston Gamblers (USFL) helmet.
- Kelly’s East Brady High School jersey
- Timmie Award by Touchdown Club of Washington D.C. given to him for being the 1990 NFL Player of the Year in the AFC
- USFL game-used football awarded to Jim Kelly for a 574-yard passing performance with the Gamblers on Feb. 24, 1985 versus the Los Angeles Express