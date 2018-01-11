United Way Collecting Groceries For SAM Center Veterans

United Way’s Katrina Fitzgerald, spoke to Gary Rivers Thursday morning about the grocery collection drive and packing party for the area veterans this month.

The public is encouraged to help bring groceries for local Veterans to the SAM Center in Massillon. The drive runs from January 5 through February 9th.

Fitzgerald said that on February 17th from 10a to 12n there will be a packing party at the United Way of Greater Stark County Offices.

The project is a part of the Labor CARES project of United Way. Labor CARES stands for Community, Activism, Resources, Education & Service.

Katrina Fitzgerald, in on the United Way Campaign cabinet and represents the United Steel Workers Local Union 1123 Golden Lodge, AFL-CIO

http://www.uwstark.org/laborcares

http://www.servingareamilitary.com/