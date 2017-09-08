United Way Kicks Off Their Annual Fundraiser This Morning

United Way’s Cynthia Vignos called into the Gary Rivers Show Friday morning….taking the time to share with listeners that today, September 8, 2017, United Way of Greater Stark County (UWGSC) begins their annual fundraiser campaign with the countywide STONE SOUP volunteer project.

The children’s story of STONE SOUP is the premise for UWGSC’s September volunteer project, where people will come together, each bringing an ingredient for a meal. Enough pre-made meals will be made to feed hundreds in our community through homeless shelters, transitional housing and hot meal sites.

According to Vignos, more than 12% of the Stark County population lives in poverty and this is just one of the many ways people can get involved and help local men, women and children.

Over 450 volunteers participated in last year’s event, preparing over 2,300 meals.

Money raised during the annual campaign (September 8 – December 7) supports local programs in Stark County that focus on the BOLD GOALS of HEALTH, EDUCATION and FINANCIAL STABILITY. BOLD GOALS are United Way’s essential building blocks for creating a better quality of life.

“STONE SOUP is the perfect demonstration of what UWGSC does every day by bringing together donors, community leaders, government entities, educational institutions, non-profit agencies and workplaces,” says Maria Heege, UWGSC President and CEO.