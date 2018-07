The president of Kent State University is 31st on the list of most highly compensated university presidents in the country: Beverly Warren made $756,000 in fiscal 2016-2017 according to the Chronicle of Higher Education report… Michael Drake is tops in the state at THE Ohio State, making $1.1 million and 10th highest overall… Topping the list far and away is James Ramsey at the University of Louisville, making $4.3 million.