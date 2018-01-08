URBAN MEYER ADDS DEFENSIVE COACH TO BUCKEYES

(Here is the official Ohio State University press release on the hiring of Alex Grinch)

Alex Grinch Joins Ohio State Coaching Staff

Three-time Broyles Award nominee is an Ohio native and considered a rising star among young coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Alex Grinch, defensive coordinator and secondary coach the past three years at Washington State University and a Broyles Award semifinalist this season, has joined the Ohio State football coaching staff. His specific responsibilities will be announced at a later date.

Grinch, who is from Grove City, Ohio, and who is a 2002 graduate of Mount Union, is considered one of the most respected up-and-coming young defensive coaches in college football after turning around a Washington State defense in his three years on staff.

“I am pleased to announce the addition of Alex Grinch to our coaching staff,” Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said. “I am very impressed with his body of work while at Washington State, as many others were, and am happy he chose to come home to Ohio to become a part of our Buckeye coaching staff.”

Grinch, who is 37 and is married to the former Rebecca Blaser, of Alliance, Ohio, turned a Washington State defense that was ranked 97th nationally prior to his arrival into a unit ranked 16th nationally this past season. His 2017 unit, known as the “Speed D,” was seventh nationally in pass efficiency defense, ninth with 28 turnovers forced and it allowed just 11 touchdown passes, fifth-fewest nationally. It also had 103 tackles for loss, the second highest total in Cougar history.

Grinch’s Washington State defensive units improved on scoring defense for three consecutive years and, after having just eight turnovers forced the year before he arrived, followed that up with 24, 23 and 28 the past three seasons.

A full-time collegiate coach for 13 seasons, and for 15 seasons when counting two years as a defensive graduate assistant at Missouri, Grinch has coached the secondary at all four of his previous coaching assignments: Missouri (from 2012-14), Wyoming (2009-11) and New Hampshire (2005-08), in addition to at Washington State.

Grinch, who has been nominated for the Broyles Award as national assistant coach of the year three times, is a winner. Starting with a 54-1 record with three national championships as a player at Mount Union (1998-2001) and including records of 37-14 at New Hampshire, 28-12 at Missouri and 26-13 at Washington State, teams he has been associated with are a combined 176-69.

Grinch is among a trio of Mount Union teammates/classmates making waves in the college football coaching profession. Matt Campbell is head coach at Iowa State and Jason Candle is the head coach at Toledo. Campbell is 46-29 in six seasons as a head coach while Candle is 21-7 through two seasons.

Grinch and his wife are the parents of two children: a son, Tyler, and a daughter, Corbi.