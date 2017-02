NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 27, 2017) – The homeless man accused of a brutal attack on an 11-year-old boy in Tuscarawas County has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Randy Vento was not in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down on Friday.

His disruptive behavior meant he appeared occasionally on a closed-circuit TV monitor.

He was convicted of rape and attempted murder for the attack that happened last June in a Mineral City park.