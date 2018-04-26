Verdict is in for Bill Cosby

From Fox News

Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault by a jury of his peers on Thursday.

After 14 hours of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict around 1:30 p.m. and determined Cosby was guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The comedian had no visible reaction in the courtroom as his fate was announced.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars.

The once-celebrated TV icon was found guilty of violating Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in January 2004.

Cosby’s new legal team, which was headed by famed Michael Jackson attorney Tom Mesereau, failed to prove Constand was “greedy” and wanted to extort money out of Cosby. Cosby’s chief accuser explained in court that she was simply at the trial “for justice.”