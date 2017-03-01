Veteran ID Card Signup Event Set

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 1, 2017) – The Stark County Recorder’s office is making it easier for those who served in the military to get one of the relatively new Veteran ID Cards.

The office has 6 events scheduled through the county where the cards will be issued, with the first coming up next Wednesday from 10 to 1 at the Perry Township Hall.

Stark County Recorder Rick Campbell says the cards are not mandatory, but they make it easier to apply for certain veteran services or to benefit when businesses offer veteran discounts.

The cost to get one is $1. Veterans need to bring two other forms of ID, including one with a photo, and their military discharge papers.

So far, approximately 7,000 of Stark County’s 30,000 veterans already have the card, which is similar to a driver’s license.