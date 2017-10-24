Veterans Helped and Honored at Upcoming “Stand Down” Event

Area veterans are invited to the Stark County Veterans Stand Down event on Thursday, November 2 to learn more about resources available to them. The event, hosted by the SAM Center (Serving Area Military, Veterans and Widows), is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Brian Bowman, coordinator of the event, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show and answered questions on the services that will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryan Bowman at 330-685-7678 or Brook Harless at 330-284-5979 or visit www.starkvets.org or www.facebook.com/events/732473223574150 .