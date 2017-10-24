Veterans Helped and Honored at Upcoming “Stand Down” Event

Area veterans are invited to the Stark County Veterans Stand Down event on Thursday, November 2 to learn more about resources available to them. The event, hosted by the SAM Center (Serving Area Military, Veterans and Widows), is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.  at the Canton Memorial Civic Center.  Brian Bowman, coordinator of the event, was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show and answered questions on the services that will be provided.

For more information, contact Bryan Bowman at 330-685-7678 or Brook Harless at 330-284-5979 or visit www.starkvets.org or www.facebook.com/events/732473223574150 .

Related Content

NFL Films Coming to Canton for “Touchdowns and Tut...
The Shack
Over 1,000 Expected For annual Heartwalk
9.29.17 Stark County Fair
F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Poker Run Sees Over 550 Participant...
Can Road Rage Be Avoided?