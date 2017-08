GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Veterans who have a story to tell about their wartime experiences will have someone to tell that story to next week.

The Library of Congress “Veterans History Project” is recording those stories at the MAPS Air Museum in Green.

Recording time is 12noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

Call Congressman Bob Gibbs’ Ashland office to make an appointment at 419 207-0650.