Video Game Addiction an Illness? Yes says WHO

Video Game Addiction To Be Considered A Mental Illness – The World Health Organization is getting ready to classify video game addiction as a mental health condition.

“Gaming Disorder” will be added to the new edition of the “International Classification of Diseases,” out today. It’s marked by gaming taking precedence over most everything else, leading to social and personal dysfunction. It’s similar to the signs of a gambling disorder.

Not every psychologist is on board with the new classification but the WHO hopes it will spark further research. Around the world, 2.6 billion people play video games, including two-thirds of American households.

Annual revenue for games is around 180 billion dollars.

Source: New York Times