Happy 5th of July from The Kenny and JT Show. We get underway talking Corey Kluber's wasted effort in the Tribe's 1-0 loss to San Diego. What do you think of the Indians here at the halfway point. The Boston Celtics just got a lot better picking up Gordon Hayward, while the Cavs are still in limbo. And Joey Chestnut is once again Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Champion….

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Wednesday, July 5, 2017