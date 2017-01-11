Vigil Held for 5-Year-Old Girl Found Dead

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 11, 2017) – Well over 100 people huddled together to remember a young girl who police say was murdered, even though most there never even knew her.

The sounds of solemn prayers were drowned out by raindrops pelting umbrellas of those attending a vigil for 5-year-old Ashley Zhao in Jackson Township.

It was held outside the Ang’s Asian Cuisine restaurant on Portage St. NW operated by her parents, where she was found dead Tuesday.

Those in the crowd had many of the same questions and thoughts, wondering how her parents could have done this allegedly.

Patrick Jacobs with Unforgiven, an advocate group for children with special needs, helped organize the event. He was amazed by the turnout considering he had only posted it to Facebook late Tuesday.

Jacobs says in addition to honoring Ashley, he hopes the vigil raises awareness to child abuse and prevents further tragedy.