Mayor Joe Schultz joined J David in studio. They talked about many of the activities going on within the coming weeks happening in Canal Fulton.

Here is some of the of the history of the Village of Canal Fulton from their website.

“The Canal Era began to come to an end in 1869 with the arrival of the railroad. Fortunately, coal mining gave impetus to the local economy after canal revenues declined. This change in the function of the Village was noted by the conversion of a warehouse into the Opera House in 1873. The six-story building was located on the northwest corner of Canal and Cherry Streets and seated 500 people. The Opera House was a leading community cultural center until it was destroyed by fire in 1930.

Canal Fulton had grown rapidly with its two main commercial ventures: canaling and coal mining. But, when these ceased, the population declined. This was due primarily to two reasons: 1) the railroad through Canal Fulton was not a main line, and 2) few industries had been established in the late 1800’s which had been the basis for further growth.

Today, Canal Fulton serves the surrounding rural area as an education, retail, and transportation center. Several industries are located in the City, but most of the residents commute to work outside the community. In the 1990’s, communities along the Ohio-Erie Canalway began working together to reconstruct the old canal towpath into a multi-use trail. Now with most of this trail completed in Cuyahoga, Summit, and Stark Counties, Canal Fulton has become a destination for cyclists, hikers, equestrian, and bird watchers throughout the region.”