Mayor Robert L. Benson and guest Adam Marcelli joined J David in studio to discuss the village of Navarre. Listen to the interview with the link below.

Here is a bit of the history of the village from their website. “Nestled on the banks of the Tuscarawas River, is the charming Village of Navarre. It is delightfully reminiscent of long ago. It was in southeastern Bethlehem Township where a missionary, Revered Christian Frederick Post, built the first dwelling, a log cabin within the present boundaries of Ohio in 1761. Originally, Navarre was three separate villages, each having their own square. It was an amalgamation of the three hamlets: Bethlehem, Rochester, and Navarre.”

The village of Navarre is one of many areas in Stark County thats a small tight knit community. Hopefully this interview will shine some light on what makes this western Stark County village unique.