Erin Adcock, with the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, will talk with Gary Rivers Monday morning at 11:30am about the upcoming Vintage Canton event.

Vintage Canton will be held Thursday, May 24 in downtown Canton. The event offering live music, chef-inspired food, along with quality wines and craft beers.

Erin Adcock is the event manager.

This year, Vintage Canton will continue to bring you the very best wines from area wineries and abroad and will offer several quality craft beers in the Beer Garden.

Guests will also be able to enjoy small tasting plates for nominal charge from downtown restaurants and Stark County favorites.

For more information or questions, please contact Erin Adcock, downtown events manager, at (330) 458-2053