Erie Insurance employees assist with home improvements at Dave Ronk's House (2nd from left)

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Sears Heroes at Home program and Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio: making a ton of home improvements for a Plain Township veteran.

Dave Ronk is getting a new stove, newly painted rooms and even a new floor in the bathroom.

His two bedroom home is on Roosevelt Avenue NE.

Among those volunteering to do some of the work Friday and Saturday: employees from the local Erie Insurance office and members of the Stark County Military Honor Guard.