Volunteers Gearing Up for Day of Caring

The United Way’s 25th Annual Day of Caring is scheduled for Friday, May 18th. Campaign Chair, Lucia Pileggi and United Way Directdor, Marie Heege were on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning to talk about the event that will help many area agencies complete worthy projects.

United Way’s annual Day of Caring event has connected altruistic community members with local agencies, schools and organizations in volunteer opportunities for over 25 years.

Together, the partnerships create stronger neighborhoods and healthier people for a better Greater Stark County through a wide variety of service projects.

Project ideas include painting walls at a community center, conducting mock interviews for low-income job seekers, picking up litter at a park or reading to children. There is no limit to the number of projects agencies are allowed to submit.