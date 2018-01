Think you’re freezing? The bitter cold weather hitting both the U.S. and Canada is even too cold for penguins. Calgary Zoo curator Dr.says they have five kinds of penguins at their zoo and not all of them can stand the bitter cold weather.

Some come from South Africa, while others come from southern South American countries and Australia. Celli says one penguin was born last summer and is going through its first winter.

That’s why keepers are making adjustments and easing into the colder conditions slowly. Speaking of which, visitors to the Zoo are still welcome to check out the park…and the penguins. That is, if they’re willing to brave the deep freeze to get there.

Source: Toronto Star