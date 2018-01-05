Walsh University Announces Focused Search for New Football Coach

Walsh University has announced that it will be conducting a focused search for a new head football coach, replacing outgoing head coach Dan Pifer for the 2018-19 football season. Coach Pifer resigned from Walsh University on Friday, January 5.

Pifer joined the University from Olivet College in January 2017, and served as head coach for the 2017-18 season, leading the Cavaliers to a final record of 4-7.

“We thank Dan for his service and for leading the Cavaliers during our inaugural year as members of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference,” said Vice President for Athletics Dale Howard. “We wish him well on his future endeavors.”