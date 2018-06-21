Wanna See “The Sandlot” on the Big Screen? You Can!

A general view of atmosphere seen at Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment celebrating the 20th anniversary of 'The Sandlot' at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Sep, 1, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images)

Can you believe that “The Sandlot” came out 25 years ago? To commemorate the occasion, the coming-of-age film will hit theaters again for a two-day run next month.

To review, the film was set in the summer of 1962 and tells the story of a young boy who moves to new town and makes friends with a group of baseball playing a never-ending game of ball. It stars Tom Guiry, James Earl Jones, and Denis Leary.

If you want to see “The Sandlot” again, tickets go on sale tomorrow. It’ll be in select movie theaters on Sunday, July 22ndat 1 and 4.m and on Tuesday, July 24that 2 and 7pm.