Restaurants in Peyongchang will serve dog meat despite government orders.

Officials have offered them subsidies to remove the delicacy off menus.

Only two of the 12 restaurants have complied.

Despite government requests, nearly all restaurants in Pyeongchang will continue to sell dog meat during the Olympics. Of the 12 restaurants in the area, only two have complied with local authorities – even though they’ve been offered subsidies for taking the dish off the menu during the Games.

Officials in Pyeongchang have spent millions in westernizing the Olympic area ahead of the Games. This included providing foreign-language menus at restaurants minus the fury friends. Officials are scrapping the delicacy because “foreigners tend to have stereotypes” about it.

Local business owners feel they shouldn’t have to change their menu to accommodate foreigners. “I’ve been selling dog meat for decades,” says Park Young-ae who runs Young Hoon Restaurant. His business is very close to the Olympic stadium and he says, “It is really difficult for me to change my menu just because of the Olympics.”