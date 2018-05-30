Warriors Iguodala Out For Game 1 Of Finals

Golden State Warriors' Andre Iguodala answers questions during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Golden State starting forward Andre Iguodala will miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Cavaliers with a knee injury.

The 14 year veteran has a bone bruise on his left knee that will force him to miss his 5th straight postseason game. He was injured when he banged knees guarding the Rockets James Harden in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Iguodala is only averaging 8 points and 5 rebounds a game for the Warriors, but he is known as the “glue guy” for their defense and would be the main defender guarding LeBron James as he’s done in each of the last 3 NBA Finals against the Cavs.

For his offensive and defensive efforts in the 2015 NBA Finals, helping the Warriors defeat Cleveland and win the Championship, Iguodala was named Finals MVP.

His availability for Game 2 will be updated in the coming days.