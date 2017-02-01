It Wasn’t ME Speeding, Officer! It Was THIS Guy!

We give this guy credit for coming up with a clever way to try to get out of his speeding ticket . . . even if the plan could’ve used a LITTLE more research.

A guy named Dennis Sayers from Haverhill, Massachusetts was pulled over back in November for going 40 miles-an-hour in a 30 zone. And he was facing a $105 fine.

He was in court on Thursday, and his excuse was: HE wasn’t doing 40, the radar gun must’ve picked up a DEER that was running by.

Unfortunately, deer can’t actually run that fast. And even if they could, the judge didn’t buy the defense and he upheld the original fine.

