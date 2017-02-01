It Wasn’t ME Speeding, Officer! It Was THIS Guy!

A Man Busted For Speeding Says the Radar Caught a Deer Running By, Not His Car

We give this guy credit for coming up with a clever way to try to get out of his speeding ticket . . . even if the plan could’ve used a LITTLE more research.

A guy named Dennis Sayers from Haverhill, Massachusetts was pulled over back in November for going 40 miles-an-hour in a 30 zone.  And he was facing a $105 fine.

He was in court on Thursday, and his excuse was:  HE wasn’t doing 40, the radar gun must’ve picked up a DEER that was running by.

Unfortunately, deer can’t actually run that fast.  And even if they could, the judge didn’t buy the defense and he upheld the original fine.

(Newbury Port News)

 

 

