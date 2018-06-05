Watchdog Group Wants “13 Reasons Why” Pulled

Dr. John Huber ,Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, spoke to Gary Rivers on Monday about the Netflix hit,which has come under fire due to its depiction of school shootings and suicide.

Watchdog group the Parents Television Council called on the media streaming company to boot the show altogether last Monday. The council said that the second season, which was set to premiere this month, is ‘a ticking time bomb to teens and children.’ Season 2 is based on the aftermath of a teen girl’s passing. It includes a scene about a thwarted high school dance shooting

STORY LINK: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5755083/A-watchdog-group-asks-Netflix-pull-13-Reasons-Why.html

Dr. Huber gave his thoughts On “13 Reasons Why” —as well as spoke to Gary’s own 13-year old grand daughter, who, along with her friends, want to watch the show.

About Dr. Huber

Dr. John Huber (www.mainstreammentalhealth.org) is the Chairman for Mainstream Mental Health, a non-profit organization that brings lasting and positive change to the lives of individuals that suffer from mental health issues.