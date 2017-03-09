Does the Way You Sit Reveal Your Personality?

Dr. Lilian Glass is an expert in body language. She’s also the author of a book, “The Body Language Advantage”

She says that the way you sit actually says a lot about who you are.

She adds that you should take a note of your own sitting style as it truly does reflect your personality.

Here are a few examples of her “Body language explanations”.

If you sit with good posture, both feet on the floor and your back straight … You are confident and self-assured

If you cross your legs at the knee … It is a sign that you are insecure.

If you sit cross-legged … You are artistic, carefree and open-minded.

If you sit with your legs crossed at the ankles … You are confident and secure.

If you choose to sit in the center of a couch or a bench … You know what you want and aren’t afraid to get it.

If you sit with your hands clasped in your lap … You are a people pleaser with a tendency to lie.

If you keep your hands still in your lap … You’re close-minded.

If you sit with your arms crossed … You are unhappy and angry.

If you sit on your knees … You’re an aggressive person.

If you splay your knees out to the side … You are flirtatious.

If you lean back on your palms … You are judgmental of others. (Redbook)