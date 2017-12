A wanted Wayne County man who apparently fired shots in Wooster this morning is still on the loose… Area law enforcement is looking for James “Bubba” Smith, last seen driving a 2006 gray GMC Envoy; the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says he stole that vehicle after his car got stuck in a field…

Schmidt should be consuidered armed and dangerous; he fired one shot at a sheriff’s office cruiser and two hitting a Wooster cruiser.