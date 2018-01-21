Weather Alert! Be careful today!

Dense Fog Advisory …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST …
Severe Weather Alerts – Canton, OH
The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today.
* VISIBILITY…Areas of dense fog will blanket the area this
morning. Visibility at times will be less than one quarter of a
mile. The fog may take all morning to improve.
* IMPACTS…Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when visibilities will frequently
be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow
down…use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead
of you.