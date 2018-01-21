Weather Alert! Be careful today!

Dense Fog Advisory …DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST …

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY…

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until noon EST today.

* VISIBILITY…Areas of dense fog will blanket the area this

morning. Visibility at times will be less than one quarter of a

mile. The fog may take all morning to improve.

* IMPACTS…Motorists should be alert to sudden reductions in

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when visibilities will frequently

be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving…slow

down…use your headlights…and leave plenty of distance ahead

of you.