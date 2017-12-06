Is this the week the Browns get off the schnied? Is that even the correct spelling?

If the Browns are to win their first game of the season, this could be the week.

Let’s break down the two teams that began the season in different directions.

Packers start out 4-1 prior to Aaron Rodgers injury & have since gone 2-5.

The Browns started out & are still without a win.

With the Browns obviously an under dog, currently at the time of this post -3, how can they possibly pull off the upset?

Look at common opponents since the Rodgers injury & replacement of Brett Hundley

Vikings beat both teams Browns in England 33-16, 23-10 over the Pack.

Lions beat both teams 38-24 over the Browns, 30-17 over GB.

Ravens beat both 24-10 over CLE & shut out the Pack in GB for the first shut out of a Packers team (at home) in 11 seasons, 23-0

Steelers over both, 21-18 in arguably the Browns best performance of the year & 31-28 over the Pack

Four common opponents with similar outcomes. The only glaring comparison not looked at here is to go man by man & compare rosters. This guy isn’t taking the time to make that comparison on an 0-12 team that has not won a game in close to one year. The observation however is this. If the addition of Josh Gordon can open up an offense that has any sense of knowing what they’re doing, I’ll take my chance & predict a Browns’ victory at home this Sunday. Btw, temps in the 20’s & high expectancy of snow and a visiting quarterback from California who really doesn’t care for the cold. Browns win! Book it Dano!

JT