After Weinstein’s Fall is Hollywood Worried About More Scandals?

Domestic Violence expert, Jan Edgar Langbein joined Gary Rivers in a discussion on the fall from grace of the once-powerful Hollywood producer,Harvey Weinstein.

Is there hypocricy in Hollywood? Will there be more high-profiled celebs brought down?

Jan Edgar Langbein has been an activist in efforts to end violence against women and children. Since being appointed by the President of the United States to serve as Senior Policy Advisor on Violence Against Women, she has become a national spokesperson on the scourge of violence that now affects 1 in 3 people. Jan is a recognized expert, and she testifies as an expert in court cases and trains law enforcement and prosecutors to enhance their efforts to end violence against women and children.