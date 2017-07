West Nile Mosquitoes Mean Nighttime Spraying

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Health Department has identified three areas in the county where mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus are present, so they are spraying in those areas starting Wednesday night.

They will be spraying for adult mosquitoes in Plain Township Wednesday night.

They’ll be in Lake and Jackson Townships next week.

The spraying is done after 8 p.m.

Here’s the schedule as provided by the Stark County Health Department:

WEDNESDAY 7/19/2017

PLAIN TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY IS 37th ST NE

SOUTH BOUNDARY IS 28th ST NE

EAST BOUNDARY IS MIDDLEBRANCH AVE NE

WEST BOUNDARY IS MARTINDALE RD NE

VILLAGE OF BEACH CITY

VILLAGE OF NAVARRE

WEDNESDAY 7/26/2017

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY IS FULTON ROAD

SOUTH BOUNDARY IS HILLS & DALES ROAD

EAST BOUNDARY IS ST. EDMUND STREET

WEST BOUNDARY IS BRUNNERDALE ROAD

THURSDAY 7/27/2017

LAKE TOWNSHIP

NORTH BOUNDARY IS COUNTY LINE

SOUTH BOUNDARY IS ROUTE 619

EAST BOUNDARY MOGADORE AVE

WEST BOUNDARY IS COUNTY LINE

HILLS AND DALES VILLAGE

SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES. IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR COLD TEMPERATURES, SPRAYING WILL BE POSTPONED.

PERSONS WHO SUFFER WITH RESPIRATORY AILMENTS MAY VACATE THE AREA. BEEKEEPERS SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEIR HIVES.