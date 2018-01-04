West Stark Chamber’s Workforce Development Initiative Making Gains

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula, along with President of the West Stark Chamber of Commerce, Ted Herncane – spoke to Gary Rivers on their recent meet with students from Tuslaw High School. Both were proud of the recent developments of bringing students together with potential employers in the area.

According to Hercane, The Massillon WestStark Chamber of Commerce exists to:

Develop, enhance, and represent business;

Promote economic growth; and

Improve the quality of life for our community

In 2015, the Massillon WestStark Chamber celebrated 100 years of service to the business community of western Stark County!

learn more About the West Stark Chamber: http://massillonohchamber.com/