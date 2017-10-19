What Distracts You at Work?

The Top Ten Things That Distract Us at Work
1. Checking social media. 47% of people said they spend time on social media when they should be working.
2. Reading news websites, 45%.
3. Talking with your coworkers about stuff that’s not work-related, 38%.
4. Coffee breaks, 31%.
5. Smoking breaks, 28%.
6. Texts or instant messages, 27%.
7. Eating snacks, 25%.
8. Making food, 24%.
9. Phone calls that aren’t work-related, 24%.
10. Searching for NEW JOBS, 19%.