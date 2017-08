Morning Show Top 5 – August 24, 2017

A new survey out of the University of Michigan found the top 10 things parents are worried about for their kids right now. And here’s the top 10 . . .

1. Bullying and cyberbullying, 34% are worried.

2. Internet safety, 30%.

3. Stress, 28%.

4. Car accidents, 28%.

5. School violence, 25%.

6. Depression, 22%.

7. Unhealthy eating, 22%.

8. Not getting enough exercise, 21%.

9. Drugs, 20%.

10. Sex, 20%.