What Do You Consider Pigs in a Blanket?

In the United Kingdom, pigs-in-a-blanket are small sausages wrapped in bacon. People traditionally serve them as Christmas dinner appetizers. In Israel, kids enjoy Moshe Ba’Teiva (Moses in the Ark), which are miniature hot dogs rolled in a ketchup-covered puff pastry and baked in the oven. In the United States, pigs-in-a-blanket are hot dogs or Vienna sausages or lil mini Kielbasas wrapped in biscuit or croissant dough and baked until golden brown. Yum.

But WAIT — aren’t cabbage rolls called Pigs in a Blanket? Or sausage wrapped in a pancake?

When I say “Pigs in a Blanket” what do YOU think of?