What do you know about The Press?

May 3rd is World Press Freedom Day! This day celebrates the fundamental principles of press freedom. Created in 1993 by the United Nations, the idea is to to evaluate press freedom around the world, defend the media from attacks on their independence and to pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

This day not only informs citizens of the importance of a free press, but also reminds them to be on the lookout for violations of press freedom. That’s because in some places around the world, there’s no such thing as a “free press.” In dozens of countries around the world, publications are censored, fined, suspended and closed down, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked, detained and even murdered.

Press freedom declined to its lowest point in 12 years in 2015, as political, criminal, and terrorist forces sought to co-opt or silence the media in their broader struggle for power.

In 2018 alone, 28 journalists have been murdered for just doing their job .

. If you look back to 1992, the number is much higher : 1303

: 1303 In Afghanistan on Sunday, at least 10 journalists killed in dual suicide bombings .

. Since 1992, 58 journalists have simply gone missing while on assignment.

while on assignment. Only about one in seven people in the world – that’s just 13% – enjoy a free press. That means the safety of journalists is guaranteed, coverage of political news is robust, state intrusion in media affairs is minimal, and the press is not subject to onerous legal or economic pressures. About 49% of the world’s population has a partly free press, and 46% percent live in not free media environments.

The Most Censored Countries? Here are the Top Ten: