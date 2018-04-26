What do you take on a Picnic?
By Pam Cook
Apr 26, 2018 @ 7:00 AM

A new survey for National Picnic Day found our favorite picnic foods are sandwiches, fried chicken, watermelon, potato salad, and chips and dip.
And in honor of National Picnic Day, which was Monday….

Anyway, a new survey asked 1,000 Americans to name their favorite picnic foods. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. Sandwiches.
2. Fried chicken.
3. Watermelon.
4. Potato salad.
5. Chips and dip.
6. Deviled eggs.
7. Pasta salad.
8. Fruit salad.
9. Pie.
10. Baked beans.

The survey also found only 6% of us don’t like picnics.

