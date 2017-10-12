What Grows in Ohio?

The Morning Show Top 5 game!

October 12th is “Old Farmer’s Day” – in honor of that – name 5 of the Top 18 Cash Crops in Ohio

1) Soybeans – $2.1 Billion

2) Corn – $1.9 Billion

3) Hay – $451 million (Wayne County encompasses 43,331 hay-producing acres, more than any other county in the state)

4) Wheat – $147 million

5) Tomatoes – $60.4 million

6) Bell Peppers – $24.7 million

7) Apples – $20.6 million

8) Pumpkins – $14.3 million

9) Squash – $12.9 million

10) Oats – $8.5 million (Wayne County’s 485 oat farmers harvested 6,737 acres in 2012, 1,286 more acres than the second-highest oat-producing county in Ohio, Holmes)

11) Cucumbers – $7 million

12) Tobacco – $6.9 million

13) Maple Syrup – $4.7 million

14) Cabbage – $4.1 million

15) Strawberries – $3.9 million

16) Potatoes – $3.4 million (With 53 potato farmers and a 272-acre harvest in 2012, Wayne is the top potato-producing county in Ohio.

17) Peaches – $1.8 million

18) Grapes – $1.4 million

**Courtesy of Cleveland.com