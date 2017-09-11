What is THIS?

So — full disclosure here..I hate bugs, worms, snakes, creepy/crawly things. That means when I was working in my back yard doing some weeding and I came across this…I about died. At first glance it looked like a big, huge caterpillar. So I took this picture and posted it to facebook asking for help in identifying this gross, scary insect. A lot of great comments including “some girl’s weave”! Then common sense prevailed and I was told “it’s a bloom” on the ornamental grass. Of course it is. If you can’t laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at? Now I think it’s kind of cool.