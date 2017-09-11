What is THIS?

So — full disclosure here..I hate bugs, worms, snakes, creepy/crawly things.  That means when I was working in my back yard doing some weeding and I came across this…I about died.  At first glance it looked like a big, huge caterpillar.  So I took this picture and posted it to facebook asking for help in identifying this gross, scary insect.  A lot of great comments including “some girl’s weave”!  Then common sense prevailed and I was told “it’s a bloom” on the ornamental grass.  Of course it is.  If you can’t laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at?  Now I think it’s kind of cool.

Related Content

Is there a Barnwood Shortage?
New Laundry Detergent Just for Men?
Tire Fire Causes Smoke to be Seen for Miles
Seniors May Want to Avoid Using Electric Fans
Nobody Does it Better than Donald Trump? Just Lis...
Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Chip Cookie Dou...