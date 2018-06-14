What Needs Fixed in your House?

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. Here are the 10 we’re most likely to put off . . .

1. Painting.

2. Remodeling the bathroom.

3. Installing new carpet.

4. Landscaping projects.

5. Remodeling the kitchen.

6. Fixing the drywall.

7. Fixing or replacing a door.

8. Fixing or replacing a window.

9. Floor repairs.

10. Roof repairs.