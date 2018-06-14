What Needs Fixed in your House?
By Pam Cook
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

According to a new survey, the average home needs NINE different repairs right now. And a third of people have been putting off at least one of them for over a year at this point. Here are the 10 we’re most likely to put off . . .

1. Painting.
2. Remodeling the bathroom.
3. Installing new carpet.
4. Landscaping projects.
5. Remodeling the kitchen.
6. Fixing the drywall.
7. Fixing or replacing a door.
8. Fixing or replacing a window.
9. Floor repairs.
10. Roof repairs.

