What to drink in the Heat?

PRIZE: $25 gift card to Jimmy’s Restaurant and Lounge on Portage

The Top 10 drinks to beat the heat!

RELATED CONTENT

GUESS WHAT TODAY IS???

Jackson Family Patriarch Dies

How Much Will the 4th of July Cost You?

How Long Should Meat Last In The Fridge?

Leaving a Bottle of Water in Your Car Could Start a Fire?

What’s so Special about Catfish?