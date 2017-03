We all have our fears.

Some more pronounced than others.

We were reminding of our rather over-the-top phobias this past Sunday when singing superstar Adele was in a concert and found herself fighting off a mosquito.

The result was a humorous “freak out”.

Adele began speaking in gibberish.

What are your fears?

A recent poll shows Americans fear

spiders

heights

the dark

clowns

death

confined spaces

bees

failure

being alone

snakes…and what President Roosevelt once proclaimed…”fear, itself”