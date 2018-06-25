What’s so Special about Catfish?

Will Carter, of Calgary, Alberta, Canada kisses a catfish outside the arena before Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins Monday, June 5, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville fans have a tradition of throwing catfish on the ice during games. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

June 25th is National Catfish Day! Catfish is a versatile and delicious type of fish that is usually associated with Cajun-style cooking. In fact, about 95% of the nation’s catfish comes from Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, and Louisiana. In traditional recipes, each catfish fillet is coated with a blend of spices and then fried or blackened in a cast-iron skillet.

Did you know that catfish is one of the most sustainable species of fish? Most of the catfish we eat is farm-raised, which is very eco-friendly. In 1987, President Reagan declared the first National Catfish Day to recognize the importance of the catfish farming industry.

To celebrate National Catfish Day, fry up some homemade catfish for dinner, or head to a local Cajun restaurant to sample a little taste of the South!