What’s THIS all about?

As we steamroll toward the holiday weekend, all I can think of is “I need to slow down and take a deep breath”. So, yesterday, I also needed to cover my grey hair so I used that time to do just that. I must thank Jessica White and her mom Cynthia Coberly-Howard at Merle Norman for taking such good care of me. A little coffee and Biscotti did me wonders. But you don’t have to spend money to relax and remind yourself of what the holiday is all about. Take a moment at home, or work, or even in your car to take a deep breath and count your blessings. I know you can find some. I am so thankful this year to have my family together. When you get to look at your children as adults celebrating the things you taught them as a child — it can be pretty overwhelming. I love you Jordan and Alex. This is what the holidays are all about. Share love, and hugs and smiles and if you are missing someone, talk to them, even if they are in heaven. You do not need money or gifts or expensive trips — put love in your heart and the joy will come. Oh, and if you can cover the grey — GO FOR IT! Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and God bless you!