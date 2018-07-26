What’s up with your Breakfast Cereal?

A specialty bowl of cereal called "Apple Pie" is displayed at Kellogg's NYC Cafe in New York, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Cafe visitors pay up to $7.50 for a bowl of Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes or other cereal that can be topped with sea salt, candied cashews and about 30 other ingredients. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Have you ever been a mad scientist at breakfast, and combined two types of cereal into one CUSTOM cereal concoction? A recent survey found 28% of us have done it.

I’m guessing some of those people combine one healthy type of cereal with one not-so-healthy type. But Cinnamon Toast Froot Loops do sound intriguing.

Here are seven more stats about our cereal-eating habits . . .

1. Do you pour the cereal or the milk first? 89% said cereal first.

2. What type of milk do you use? 49% prefer whole milk or 2% . . . 32% said 1% or skim . . . 16% said things like almond or soy milk . . . and 3% only eat their cereal dry.

3. What’s your milk-to-cereal ratio? 36% go heavy on the cereal. 18% go heavy on the milk. 43% said it’s about 50/50.

4. Do you drink the milk at the bottom of the bowl, or pour it in the sink? 51% always drink it, or spoon it up . . . 19% never do . . . and 27% said it depends on the cereal.

5. Do you add fruit? 36% do. 64% go with just cereal and milk.

6. Do you ever put ice in your cereal to make it extra cold? Only 2% said yes.

7. Do you ever eat cereal straight out of the box? 80% of us do it.