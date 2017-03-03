What’s the Worst Way to Treat a Hangover?

So— You’re HUNGOVER right now and you’re trying to beat it by pounding Bloody Marys . . . first of all, have a great day at work. And second of all, I’ve got some bad news for you.

A new study found that the WORST way to treat a hangover is to try to drink it off. The researchers found that we THINK alcohol helps because it temporarily numbs the pain . . . but ultimately, your symptoms will come back even stronger.

So what IS the best cure? Unfortunately, the researchers say the only thing that’ll really work is time.

